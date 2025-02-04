Double Team Cuisine: Redbird, Sonoran House partner to take over former Flora's Market Run space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The intersection of Sixth Street and Tucson Boulevard has a lot going on for it: proximity to the U of A, a classic Tucson dive, a new brewery, and one of the city's highest-rated Mexican spots.

In a few months, it'll be able to add a new concept from two of the metro area's hottest restaurants to the list.

"I actually know a couple of people that live in the area, and they're really excited," said Sergio Pinon, co-owner and general manager of Redbird Scratch Kitchen + Bar.

Nearly a month after the closure of Flora’s Market Run, a new concept is set to take over the space in the Sam Hughes neighborhood.

The incoming venture will introduce Redbird Scratch Kitchen and Sonoran House Coffee Shop, both aiming to bring a fresh dining experience to the neighborhood.

The location at the intersection of Sixth Street and Tucson Boulevard has long been a hub for local businesses.

“I am happy that something new is coming in,” said Gayle Hartmann, president of the Sam Hughes Neighborhood Association.

A longtime resident, Hartmann expressed hope that the new business would offer familiar, classic dishes.

“A grilled cheese sandwich or a BLT, or you know, kind of basic foods… A salad bar would be a great hit, so I’m hoping they will do more of that,” she added.

Redbird Scratch Kitchen plans to focus on a straightforward yet flavorful menu.

“The three main pillars are gonna be smash burgers, loaded wings, and tacos, so very approachable food,” said Sergio Pinon, co-owner and general manager of the restaurant.

Additional menu items will include mac and cheese, ceviche, and pretzels.

Sonoran House Coffee Shop, which opened its first location last year at 1610 N. Tucson Blvd., is set to provide a different experience with its second location.

“They’re trying to do more of an elegant setting, with tapas and wine,” Pinon said. “In the mornings, they’re gonna be offering their coffee.”

Beyond food and drinks, the new venture is also expected to contribute to local employment.

“Right now, running the numbers, I think we’re gonna offer at least 100 jobs. That is going to include hourly jobs, salaried jobs, part-time, full-time,” Pinon said.

While an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed, the owners are targeting a summer launch.

The new businesses aim to bring a combination of casual and refined dining to the neighborhood, continuing the tradition of local eateries at the well-known corner.