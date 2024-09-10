New Midtown coffee shop brewing support for Tucson creators

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucsonans can buy local at places like coffee shops and community markets. One new Midtown business is combining them.

Sonoran House on Tucson Boulevard in the Blenman-Elm section of Midtown opened last month.

Co-owners Courtney Bedient and Arianna Wilson, both mothers with young kids, started their Cactus Wren Kids brand two years ago.

“We do a lot of baby onesies and graphic tees,” Wilson explained, adding that they have products for all ages. “We do our own designs and we actually hand press each one.”

After selling to crowds at markets in town, they wanted an intimate, indoor space out of the heat to sell their products, and to help other creators.

“The local Tucson maker scene is really close and we all try to help each other out,” said Wilson.

Then came the idea for a coffee shop. Sonoran House roasts its own coffee and has specialty drinks like an Agave Latte and a ‘Sonoran Fog,’ a London Fog with agave in place of vanilla.

“Coffee just naturally brings people together,” said Wilson.

The shop also brews up exposure for other local artists, whose products get space on the store’s shelves.

Melinda Kane, who started The Pink Saguaro, is one of them.

“Since day one when they opened, I came in even with my family and things were selling,” she recalled. “People were interested in my art. I get new followers every day and new sales. So I think it’s honestly helped even more than I expected it to."

Wilson says there are more than 50 vendors featured on the shop’s shelves. It is filling a need in a quiet and quaint part of Midtown.

“I lived in this neighborhood outside of college and love Blenman-Elm and so knowing there was gonna be a coffee shop in this neighborhood that I could have my art in, I was really pumped about it,” said Kane. “I’ve lived in a lot of places in town and it’s just such a cozy, friendly neighborhood and I just love it.”

“We love this location, there’s a lot of friendly neighbors, a lot of people out walking with their dogs in the morning,” said Wilson.

Artists and creators can contact Sonoran House about how to add products to the shop. Sonoran House is located at 1610 N. Tucson Blvd.