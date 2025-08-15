Don't miss these fun events celebrating 250 years of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Celebrate Tucson's 250th birthday tonight at Hotel Congress!

Live music from Mariachi Amapola, San Diego's all-female mariachi, kicks the night off. Santa Pachita follows with Latin-Fusion music inspired by salsa, cumbia, ska and reggae.

Drinks specials from local businesses will be available throughout the event.

The all-ages celebration is Aug. 15th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Join in on the fun at this free family event at 311 E. Congress St.

—

On Saturday, Aug. 16th, The Presidio Museum is hosting a Tucson Trivia Night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

David Fitzsimmons will host the trivia, focusing on Tucson's rich history. The event will be outside and if it rains, trivia will be moved inside to the Arizona Historical Society.

The Presidio Museum is located at 196 N. Court Ave.

—

Head to the Loft Cinema on Sunday, Aug. 17th to watch a screening of the 1993 classic Tombstone, which was filmed in Tucson and throughout Southern Arizona. A Tucson birthday cake will be served (while supplies last).

The Loft Cinema is located at 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. and the screening is from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

—

The Mayor and council will unveil an official plaque outside of City Hall, recognizing the 250th anniversary of the founding of the City of Tucson. The event is Tuesday, Aug. 19th, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

City Hall is located at 255 W. Alameda St.

—

The Postal History Foundation reveals Tucson's 250th birthday winning artwork created by children as part of the Tucson 250 Postcard contest. The kids were asked to create a postcard reflecting what they love most about Tucson.

The big reveal is Aug. 20th from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 920 N. 1st Ave.

A Tucson birthday pictorial postmark will be available for people sending special mail pieces at the post office.

—

On Aug. 20th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Postal History Foundation is also opening an exhibit, Tucson 250: Desert Culture and Community. The exhibit celebrates Tucson's history through vintage postcards, historic mail items and USPS postage stamps issued in Tucson.

The exhibit is open through March 31, 2026. You can visit Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. except on federal holidays.

—

Join the Tucson Museum of Art on Aug. 20th for the unveiling of the 1975 bicentennial time capsule, which was buried on Dec. 11, 1976.

The unveiling will be at 140 N. Main Ave. from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. with remarks at 5 p.m.

—

The Arizona History Museum is hosting an open house on Saturday, Aug. 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrating over 250 years of Tucson. You can attend the event for free at 949 E. 2nd St.

—

Celebrate all things S-cuk Ṣon/Tucson on Aug. 23rd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. for free at the Presidio Museum, presented by the Tucson-Pima County Historical Commission.

Both the Presidio Museum and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block are hosting the event. Enjoy live music, food trucks, remarks from Mayor Regina Romero and Pima County Chairman Rex Scott.