Depends on the nerds: Tucson Comic-Con brings out fans from all walks of life for fun and fantasy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Comic-Con is bringing together fans of comics, anime, movies, television and more this weekend, with costumes ranging from Wild West cowboys to anime characters and Stormtroopers filling the Tucson Convention Center.

The annual convention, which began Friday and continues through Sunday, has grown into a regional pop culture event featuring celebrity and creator guests, cosplay, gaming, collectibles, panels and screenings. Organizers say this year’s event includes nearly 500 exhibitors, ranging from artists and comic creators to fan groups and nonprofits.

For Shelby Turnbeaugh, the convention’s growth has been visible firsthand. She began volunteering at Tucson Comic-Con 10 years ago and has watched the event develop from a smaller gathering into a major regional attraction.

“I feel like just little by little, fandoms have got more of a backing, more of a place to meet up,” Turnbeaugh said. “And comic cons are the place for that.”

Turnbeaugh, now the convention’s director of public relations and marketing, said the event is designed to welcome fans across the spectrum.

“We do have something for everyone,” she said. “One of our slogans is pop culture for all, and we follow through with that. We have something for everybody.”

That diversity is reflected throughout the convention floor. The 2026 exhibitor list includes comic artists, gaming groups, anime vendors, cosplay organizations and fan clubs, including the Arizona Ghostbusters.

For Roy Wageman, the convention is an opportunity to share a fandom that has been part of his life since childhood.

Wageman, a Tucson event coordinator for the Arizona Ghostbusters, said he has been a fan of “Ghostbusters” since he was 3 years old.

“The combination of comedy and horror — that just sucked me in,” Wageman said. “So it’s always been my favorite movie.”

Today, Wageman helps organize appearances and events for the Arizona Ghostbusters, using the group’s recognizable proton packs and costumes to support charitable causes.

“The Arizona Ghostbusters is a 501c3 nonprofit, so we’ll do charity drives, raffles, and a lot of times just do public appearances,” Wageman said. “To bring more attention to worthy causes.”

Tucson Comic-Con provides the group with one of its biggest opportunities each year to reach new people. Wageman said that exposure can translate into additional invitations and fundraising opportunities.

“And our biggest exposure of the year, so more people know about us to invite us to more events,” he said. “And we’re able to raise more money for charitable causes at Tucson Comic-Con.”

The convention continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tucson Convention Center.

Beyond the convention floor, official after-hours events are also scheduled at several downtown Tucson venues, including the Rialto Theatre, Hotel Congress and Cobra Arcade.

For fans, the weekend offers more than an opportunity to dress as a favorite character. It is also a place where different fandoms — and the people behind them — can find common ground.