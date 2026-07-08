Dante's ire: Dante's Tavern to close after 13 years as owner cites redevelopment, future Grant Road project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After more than 13 years serving customers from its distinctive A-frame building on Grant Road, Dante's Tavern will close later this month, with owner and chef Kenneth Foy citing a combination of redevelopment plans and the future widening of Grant Road.

Foy announced the closure on social media, describing the decision as the result of several factors that made continuing operations increasingly difficult.

"It was my favorite child," Foy said. "We had the good times with the Iron Chef winnings. We had the scary times at the beginning, where we're not sure we're doing 5 grand a week."

Known for its gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and eclectic tavern atmosphere, Dante's Tavern became a longtime fixture in Midtown Tucson after opening in 2012. Foy, an award-winning chef, built the restaurant into a local favorite while also earning recognition through culinary competitions.

Foy said an upcoming remodel by the property's owner, combined with the planned widening of Grant Road, ultimately convinced him it was time to close.

"With a remodel of the building, and then the Grant Road widening coming, sales will be effected for years," he said.

He also pointed to broader changes in the neighborhood over the past decade.

"Everything around us since we've been here is not what it was when we got here," Foy said. "So everything is being reconstructed and gentrified to an extent."

The planned Grant Road improvement project between Tucson Boulevard and Country Club Road is part of the voter-approved Regional Transportation Authority roadway improvement program.

According to the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2029 and last approximately 24 to 30 months.

The roughly $50 million project, not including property acquisition costs, will be funded by the RTA and include additional travel lanes, wider sidewalks, improved bicycle facilities and new signalized crosswalks.

Foy said updated project plans appear to affect his property more than earlier versions.

"The map for their widening comes closer and encroaches on our property in ways it didn't in previous renditions," he said.

In a statement, the city's Department of Transportation and Mobility acknowledged the concerns raised by businesses along the corridor.

"We recognize that construction can create challenges for local businesses, and we take those impacts seriously," the department said. While the city does not compensate businesses financially for construction impacts, officials said free assistance is available through the RTA Mainstreet Business Alliance and encouraged residents to continue supporting businesses along the corridor during construction.

Although Dante's Tavern is closing, Foy said he is not stepping away from the food industry. He plans to continue operating his catering business while searching for a smaller space to bring back one of the restaurant's signature menu items.

"That was the second most asked question: What's gonna happen to the grilled cheese?" Foy said. "So I'm trying to find a small place — and I toured Gibson's today, which looks phenomenal."

Dante's Tavern plans to remain open through July 19, when it will host a going-out-of-business celebration.