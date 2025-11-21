Construction frustrates businesses at busy Midtown intersection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Even with the recent chilly weather, local businesses say this is their busiest time of year. But at one rapidly growing intersection in midtown, some owners and employees say ongoing construction is making it harder to take advantage of the seasonal rush.

The intersection of East Sixth Street and North Tucson Boulevard has seen a surge of new development in recent years, including restaurants such as Sonoran House and Redbird. But organizations that have long operated in the area say construction in the roadway and along nearby sidewalks is hurting business.

“Business has slowed down over the last couple of months since the construction,” said Brett Starr, manager of Deadwood Framing, a custom picture-framing shop that has sat on the corner for a decade.

Parking has always been limited near the store. Recently, though, Starr said pedestrian access has become an even bigger concern.

“We tell people you can always park across the street,” he said. “But the sidewalk at the stoplight is closed. So it makes it dangerous for any elderly clients who have a hard time walking who can’t park here.”

Employees at nearby businesses say customers are feeling the frustration, too.

“The customers that we do get these days, they are like, ‘How has your business been with all this construction?’ Because I think they’re feeling frustrated trying to drive through it and everything,” said Gloria Poulsen, an employee at Tumerico.

The work is part of the city’s Fifth/Sixth Street Walkability Project, which includes new sidewalks, enhanced street crossings and other infrastructure designed to make the area safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

“It’s just a lot of accommodations to make this a safe environment for pedestrians to walk through while motorists are also traversing the roadway,” said Erica Frazelle, a spokesperson for the City of Tucson’s Department of Transportation and Mobility.

Frazelle said the city is pushing to finish work near the intersection soon. “This area in particular, we’re really working to get this complete before the holidays,” she said. “Hopefully before Thanksgiving is the plan.”

For businesses counting on seasonal foot traffic, the end can’t come soon enough.

“This is our busy season, we’ve got the snowbirds here, students are back,” Starr said. “It’s not miserable to be out and about walking. I’d love to hear that these cones are gonna be gone, construction is gonna be done.”