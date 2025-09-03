Community remembers beloved Tucson barber Al Longmire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is mourning the loss of Al Longmire, a beloved barber and cornerstone of the city’s Black community, who passed away this week at the age of 85.

For nearly 60 years, Longmire cut hair, mentored young barbers and created a space where people gathered not just for a haircut but for connection. His shop, Al’s Barbershop, operated for three decades at 861 East Grant Road, becoming a hub for conversation and community life before it closed in 2018 .

“He was the hardest working man I know,” said Tommie Clardy Jr., owner of Tommie’s Barber & Beauty. “Al worked up until his situation right now—7:30 every morning for 60 years. Just really a sweet guy. He made a difference in everyone’s lives.”

Clardy was first introduced to barbering through Longmire after being laid off from Hughes Aircraft. What started as a conversation in the shop turned into a new career, and eventually, Clardy worked alongside Longmire for 26 years.

Even after Longmire said he was ready to retire in 2018, he joined Clardy at his new shop, Tommie’s Barber & Beauty, continuing to cut hair for another seven years.

Another of Longmire’s mentees, Laron Elliot Cook, trained under him for a decade before opening Headliners Barber Shop in the same location where Al’s once stood. He credits Longmire for setting a good example as Cook learned the trade.

“To see the way Al interacted with people in the community was really a good thing for me at that time of my life,” Cook said. “It gave me a positive outlook to be able to grow in a profession that I was certified in.”

Longmire’s reach extended beyond barbers and customers. Tucson residents like Christopher Martinez considered him family.

“Al has been a pillar of the community and in my life, just like Tommie has been,” Martinez said. “So losing Al is like losing a grandfather.”

Even high-profile clients, including NBA players Mike Bibby and Damon Stoudamire, visited the shop.

Stoudamire, a University of Arizona alumnus, paid tribute to Longmire on X , writing that, “Next to Coach O and the staff not a more impactful person for me during my time in Tucson. Friend and father figure. Love You Al!”

Those who knew him say Longmire’s legacy isn’t just in the countless heads of hair he cut, but in the lives he shaped.

“I try not to be sad and just be happy for Al because he lived a full, beautiful life,” Martinez added. “I just want to do him right by being happy, actually.”

Longmire leaves behind not only a long career but a lasting influence on the community he helped build.