Closed door: Sun Tran readies new end-of-line policy for Nov. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting Nov. 9, Sun Tran will implement a new policy requiring bus operators to be present before passengers can board, a change the transit agency says is intended to improve safety and provide clearer expectations for riders and employees.

The policy, referred to as the end-of-the-line or closed-door policy, means passengers will not be allowed onto a bus when its operator is away from the vehicle or when its doors are closed, including at bus stops and transit centers.

For some regular riders, the change raises questions about how it could affect people who rely on public transportation for more than just getting from one destination to another.

Ryan Lemus, a Midtown bartender who regularly uses Sun Tran to get to work and run errands, said the bus system offers an affordable alternative to ride-hailing services, particularly when traveling late at night.

“I’ve been riding the bus since I was in high school,” Lemus said.

While Lemus said he has not personally experienced problems with people boarding buses when an operator is absent, he has seen passengers who appear to be struggling.

“Personally I have not ran into any issues,” Lemus said. “I have seen people kind of just… You can tell they’re having trouble and they’re just doing their best.”

Lemus said he understands the reasoning behind requiring an operator to be present before passengers can board. However, he is concerned the policy could create additional difficulties for people experiencing homelessness and others who spend time at downtown transit facilities.

Under the new policy, passengers will not be permitted to enter a bus if the operator has stepped away, even if the vehicle is parked at a designated stop or transit center.

In a statement, Sun Tran said the changes were made to establish clearer expectations, improve daily operations and provide operators with a more secure working environment.

The agency already has several rules governing passenger behavior and vehicle safety. Its published rider guidelines identify Sun Tran as a destination-based service and require passengers to exit buses at the end of their routes rather than remain aboard.

The new policy adds another restriction governing when passengers can access a vehicle, regardless of whether it is scheduled to serve their stop.

Lemus said he supports keeping buses secure and agrees that passengers should not be aboard without a driver present. Still, he believes the change could have unintended consequences for vulnerable members of the community.

“It will stir like a lot of trouble I feel like, especially for homelessness and just for people who are like hanging out downtown at the Linda Ronstadt,” Lemus said.

The policy is scheduled to take effect Sunday, Nov. 9.

Here is the entirety of Sun Tran's statement on the policy change:

Sun Tran will implement a Closed Door / End-of-Line Policy to improve consistency, strengthen vehicle security, and support the safety of both operators and passengers.

Under the policy, bus doors remain closed when passengers are not actively boarding or exiting. Passengers are asked to wait until the operator is back onboard and ready before approaching the bus. This allows operators to complete necessary layover and end-of-line procedures.

The changes were made to establish clearer expectations, improve daily operations, and provide operators with a more secure working environment. Sun Tran recognizes the importance of operator feedback and communication and continues to work with Operations and employee representatives regarding implementation.

Safety is a key factor in this policy. We anticipate that consistent procedures and better control of vehicle access will contribute to a safer environment for our employees and passengers.