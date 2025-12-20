City of Tucson teams up with the Arts Foundation for Tucson for public housing arts project

The City of Tucson and the Arts Foundation of Southern Arizona is moving forward with a comprehensive renovation plan for Tucson House and other housing projects throughout the city, including a $383,000 public art initiative that has sparked mixed reactions from residents.

The Arts Foundation's collaboration with the city represents just one component of extensive renovations planned for Tucson House and various housing developments across Tucson. However, some residents question whether the art funding could be better allocated elsewhere.

Michael Gutierrez, who lives in Tucson House, believes there are more pressing needs for the $383,000 designated for public art.

"I think, you know, people appreciate things, but at this place here, you know, a lot of people are not even going to be happy that they're going to do this stuff," Gutierrez said.

He emphasized the need for a "safer environment" and described current conditions as problematic.

"You know it's dirty in there. It's ugly, it's stinky," Gutierrez said.

City housing and community development officials Evren Sonmez and Ann Chenecka provided additional details about the comprehensive project scope, which extends beyond Tucson House.

"So really what we're looking at is to include artwork into Tucson House, Amazon Flats, and Sugar Hill on Stone," Sonmez said.

The Tucson House renovation represents a massive undertaking that will span 30 months of construction.

"Tucson House is a huge project. So replacing all the major systems, modernizing all the units, replacing the elevators, it's a 30-month construction project," Chenecka said.

Officials emphasized that the art component serves a broader purpose in community development.

"So it's all about really enhancing the environment, beautifying the environment, making it more welcoming for the residents who will be enjoying these spaces and these developments," Sonmez said.

Resident Inez Rider expressed mixed feelings about the project, citing concerns about unmet health needs among residents.

"So I don't know. I'm a little concerned about the health of probably about 25% of people here," Rider said.

"There are a lot of people here that have just been ignored, and their needs are not being met because I think they're just not aware of it," Rider said.

Despite her concerns, Rider acknowledged the potential benefits of the art initiative.

"They have the room to do so many things and to have outside artists come in and express themselves, I think, would be uplifting. It would brighten the place up and then probably improve the value, I don't know," Rider said.

While $383,000 is allocated for the art project across multiple city housing developments, nearly $120 million is being invested in renovating Tucson House itself. The city plans to provide updates as renovations progress.