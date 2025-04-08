City of Tucson discussing whether or not to end free bus fare for public transportation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson City Council will be discussing the free bus fare deal ending in June at Tuesday evening's council meeting.

Tucson's public transit, including Sun Tran, Sun Link, and Sun Van, has been free since March 2020. This fare-free system is currently set to continue through at least the summer of 2025.

Athena Kehoe Bus stop off Speedway and Alvernon

Many Tucsonans have mixed feelings about this.

Virginia Manzer, a Tucson resident of 30 years, feels that public transportation should remain free.

“Because people use it and we need it, it’s hard to get around this town unless you want to clog up the streets with more and more cars,” she said.

However, business owner and Tucson resident Julie Sprotte feels like having free public transportation makes it more accessible for people to do drugs and congregate in alleys and intersections.

“I think that the buses should be paid again so they can’t do their routes,” Sprotte said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has previously said that Tucson has seen record numbers of riders since free transit began.

For residents who would like to voice their opinion on this matter, they are free to attend the council meeting and speak during the 'Call to the Audience.' The meeting takes place at city hall at 255 W. Alameda St.

The Tucson Crime Free Coalition has posted about drugs and crime taking place at bus stops.

The city has made changes to a bus stop off Speedway and Alvernon to improve visibility, but some residents still don't think that's enough.