Bus Business: Tucson talks transit's fare-free future

TUCSON, Ariz. — Public transit is free in Tucson. It has been that way since March of 2020 and will stay that way until at least June of 2025, since the city has fare-free rides built into the budget.

The City of Tucson is now looking at the future of their mass transit. The mayor and city council overwhelmingly support continuing free-fares.

“Transit is a big issue when it comes to people being able to stay employed in our community," said Mayor Regina Romero. "Then of course it's a benefit to our strategies and goals for cleaner air and sustainability in our city.”

She says Tucson has seen record numbers of riders since free transit began.

Riders like Jessie Guerra, who rides the bus every day,

“A lot of people can’t afford it, and I am talking for disadvantaged people, the unfortunate, and stuff like that… I will speak for them, and I say 'yes, the bus should be free for the rest of… for a long time.'”

The next stop on the trip to figuring out the future of free fares is in early 2025, when the major and city council will review the results of an in-depth analysis of Tucson's transit system.