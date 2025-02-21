City makes changes to bus stop to improve safety, visibility

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearby residents and business owners have expressed concerns with safety issues at the bus stop off Speedway and Alvernon.

The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility, along with the Tucson Police Department, partnered with Transit and provided this statement: "safety enhancements were made this week to the bus stop off Speedway and Alvernon. These modifications included fencing and rock which will improve visibility and transit safety."

Eddie Celaya New fence and rocks added by the city

Lois Pawlak has been a resident of the Garden District since 1993.

“Taking action on one bus stop is not going to solve the problem. It solves the immediate problem here until people figure out how to get around it," Pawlak explained.

“I think they’re just trying to stop the bleeding everyone has been complaining about that bus stop next to the McDonalds on Speedway and Alvernon for over two years and so we’ve had it. We’ve had enough.”

Pawlak said there is consistently graffiti seen on the bus stop area. “We have just had it around here. We can’t get businesses to move here. And when they do come, they’re shocked with how much crime they have.”

Pawlak is also upset about a recent vandalism incident that occurred at The Blind Guys, where the vandal was released from custody within the same day he was arrested.

Pawlak believes the city should "arrest some people just to get some law and order back" or "get these people some help" so they don't continue to loiter or vandalize businesses.

The city has offered some long-term solutions via email to Pawlak and other nearby residents such as:



Explore adding a luminaire to adjacent light pole— DTM (Department of Transportation and Mobility) will investigate.

Begin process to move traffic controller cabinets away from the shelter— this will take 6 months.

Permanent fencing— Needs further analysis.

Install a lean post or squatting bench in place of long bench.

It is not clear when these long-term solutions will begin.

Moving forward, Pawlak hopes the city communicates more efficiently with concerned residents. “We want to be involved. We want to be part of the process.”