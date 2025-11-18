Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

City, county officials holding joint meeting for first time since 2021

Tucson City Council and Pima County Board of supervisors have one item on the agenda: unsheltered homelessness and addressing the opioid crisis
Tucson City Council and Pima County Board of supervisors have one item on the agenda: unsheltered homelessness and addressing the opioid crisis
City, county officials holding joint meeting for first time since 2021
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's two major governing bodies are stepping into the same meeting room on Tuesday afternoon. The Pima County Board of Supervisors and Tucson's Mayor and Council are holding their first joint meeting since February 2021to tackle unsheltered homelessness and opioid addiction in Southern Arizona.

Other than regular meeting formalities, that's the only item on the meeting's agenda.

This isn't the first time the governing bodies have tackled these issues. They both have a say in the actions of the joint task force Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness.

This session, however, serves as a chance for the two teams to address homelessness and addiction in their respective jurisdictions and identify any gaps in the areas where they overlap.

Check out the agenda here.

While there won't be a call to the audience section for the public in this specific meeting, both the Pima County Board of Supervisors and Tucson's City Council will hold Tuesday meetings at their regularly scheduled times, both with open sections for the public.

——
Alex Dowd is a multimedia journalist at KGUN 9, where her work combines her two favorite hobbies: talking to new people and learning about the community around her. Her goal is to eventually meet every single person in Tucson. Share your story ideas with Alex via email, alex.dowd@kgun9.com, or connecting on Instagram or X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism