City, county officials holding joint meeting for first time since 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson's two major governing bodies are stepping into the same meeting room on Tuesday afternoon. The Pima County Board of Supervisors and Tucson's Mayor and Council are holding their first joint meeting since February 2021to tackle unsheltered homelessness and opioid addiction in Southern Arizona.

Other than regular meeting formalities, that's the only item on the meeting's agenda.

This isn't the first time the governing bodies have tackled these issues. They both have a say in the actions of the joint task force Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness.

This session, however, serves as a chance for the two teams to address homelessness and addiction in their respective jurisdictions and identify any gaps in the areas where they overlap.

Check out the agenda here.

While there won't be a call to the audience section for the public in this specific meeting, both the Pima County Board of Supervisors and Tucson's City Council will hold Tuesday meetings at their regularly scheduled times, both with open sections for the public.