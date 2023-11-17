"Chop from the top": UA students and staff don't want to bare brunt of financial crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona students and staff rallied in front of Old Main before heading to the Student Union for the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) meeting.

From chanting to holding signs, several students spoke about the financial crisis. This comes after the university's budget shortfall announcement at the previous ABOR meeting, where Regents and administrators revealed a 'miscalculation' of about $240 million, and has the least amount of cash on hand since 2013.

One of the student speakers, Maria Sohn Hasman, works at the university in addition to attending school. She said the university and ABOR have discussed cutting staff salaries, research funding and financial aid, while also raising tuition.

"We're looking for some accountability from the top," she said. "We're looking for the administration to take some of that burden rather than placing it on students and staff."