WATCH LIVE: UA Pres. Robbins to give 2024 FY State of the University presentation to Regents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins is scheduled to deliver a State of the University presentation of the Arizona Board of Regents.

The presentation, which will address the school's upcoming fiscal year, follows a call by the Board that Robbins address the school's $240 million budget shortfall.

The meeting will open at 1:30 p.m. with a call to the audience. Robbins is slated to speak at 3:30 p.m.

WATCH THE MEETING LIVESTREAM BELOW:

