Carclo Plastics shutting down Tucson location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Carclo Technical Plastics is shutting its doors in Tucson after operating its business here for over 20 years.

The warehouse in midtown is being closed due to budget constraints, according to a spokesperson from Carclo.

The employees will be offered similar open positions within the company that would require them to locate to one of Carclo's other locations worldwide.

The only other U.S.-based location is in Pennsylvania.

The General Manager of the Tucson location was unable to go on the record Thursday, but he tells KGUN 9 Carclo will be prepared to discuss the closure and expected layoffs next week.