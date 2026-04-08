Budget on fire: Tucson City Council considers eliminating two fire stations to help balance budget

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the City of Tucson looks ahead to fiscal year 2027, officials are grappling with a projected $16.8 million budget deficit, prompting difficult conversations about potential cuts — including the possible closure of two fire stations.

During a City Council study session Tuesday, leaders discussed a range of cost-saving measures, including a proposal to shut down Fire Stations 3 and 6. Station 3 is located near the University of Arizona, while Station 6 sits across from the Arizona State Prison Complex.

The proposal has raised concerns among firefighters and public safety officials about how the closures could affect emergency response times and overall service.

Clayton Black, president of the Tucson Fire Fighters Association, said he was caught off guard by the proposal.

“I was kinda surprised that it actually made it on to the discussion,” Black said. “I thought it was one of those things that this was worst case scenario.”

City officials emphasized that the proposal would not include layoffs, but acknowledged there would still be impacts. Ward 4 Council Member Nikki Lee said she wants to better understand those consequences.

“I appreciate that we would not be laying off any of our hardworking firefighters,” Lee said. “But again I also want to understand and acknowledge that there will be people impacted by that.”

Fire officials warn that closing stations could lead to longer response times — a critical factor in life-threatening emergencies.

“If your heart stops, the first three or four minutes are crucial,” Black said. “If you don’t get that blood flow back to the brain to keep that brain oxygenated, it’s going to be irreversible after 8 to 9 minutes.”

In addition to response concerns, Black said the department is already dealing with low morale and increased stress among firefighters, which could be worsened by additional strain on remaining crews.

“We’ve sent more people to rehab in the last couple of years than I’ve ever known of,” he said. “Guys are burned out, it’s causing stress, anxiety.”

Tucson Fire Chief Sharon McDonough said while she understands the need to balance the budget, public safety should remain a priority.

“I just think there has to be a realization that a reduction in our resources results in a reduction in how we serve our community,” McDonough said.

The City Council is expected to vote on a finalized budget in May.