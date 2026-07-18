Blockbuster response: Roadhouse, other theaters hope big-budget films bring in audiences

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, “The Odyssey,” sailed into theaters Friday with high expectations from audiences, film critics and theater owners alike, offering what many in the movie industry hope will be another boost to a resurgent summer box office.

The film, based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, marks Nolan’s first feature since the Academy Award-winning “Oppenheimer.” Early industry projections estimate the film could earn more than $100 million during its opening weekend worldwide, continuing a strong summer slate that analysts say could help make 2026 one of the biggest theatrical seasons since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Robert Groves, a classics professor at the University of Arizona, the film represents a rare opportunity to see one of literature’s foundational works adapted by one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors.

“I’ve been into the classics since I was a young one,” Groves said.

Groves said he is particularly interested in how Nolan approaches a story that has influenced Western literature for nearly 3,000 years.

“What I’m really excited about is seeing the way Christopher Nolan, who is such a talented storyteller, grapples with a big and complicated story,” he said.

While audiences may be drawn in by the mythology and Nolan’s filmmaking, theater operators are watching the box office for another reason.

“We do see our larger crowds whenever we have blockbusters, especially during the summer,” said Nancy Rodriguez, manager of Tucson’s RoadHouse Cinemas.

Summer has traditionally been the busiest season for movie theaters, with major studios scheduling many of their largest releases between May and August. Those high-profile films often generate the largest ticket sales, with theaters typically retaining roughly 40% to 50% of box office revenue while the remainder goes to film distributors.

“The summertime’s definitely an important time for anyone that works in theaters, because that’s when we get the most business,” Rodriguez said.

Despite several successful releases this year, Rodriguez said attendance at RoadHouse Cinemas has been somewhat slower than expected.

“We are hoping more people will come for the experience of the cinema. It hasn’t been as big as we thought, but hopefully with ‘The Odyssey,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ those kind of movies will help a little more,” she said.

Industry analysts share that optimism. Along with “The Odyssey,” upcoming releases including “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” are expected to keep audiences returning to theaters through the remainder of the summer. Strong presales for Nolan’s film, particularly in premium large-format theaters such as IMAX, have fueled expectations of one of the director’s biggest openings to date.

For Tucson moviegoers, the arrival of one of the year’s most anticipated films could provide another reminder that, despite the growth of streaming services, the theatrical experience remains a major draw.

Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster, “The Odyssey,” sailed into theaters Friday with high expectations from audiences, film critics and theater owners alike, offering what many in the movie industry hope will be another boost to a resurgent summer box office.

The film, based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem, marks Nolan’s first feature since the Academy Award-winning “Oppenheimer.” Early industry projections estimate the film could earn more than $100 million during its opening weekend worldwide, continuing a strong summer slate that analysts say could help make 2026 one of the biggest theatrical seasons since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Robert Groves, a classics professor at the University of Arizona, the film represents a rare opportunity to see one of literature’s foundational works adapted by one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors.

“I’ve been into the classics since I was a young one,” Groves said.

Groves said he is particularly interested in how Nolan approaches a story that has influenced Western literature for nearly 3,000 years.

“What I’m really excited about is seeing the way Christopher Nolan, who is such a talented storyteller, grapples with a big and complicated story,” he said.

While audiences may be drawn in by the mythology and Nolan’s filmmaking, theater operators are watching the box office for another reason.

“We do see our larger crowds whenever we have blockbusters, especially during the summer,” said Nancy Rodriguez, manager of Tucson’s RoadHouse Cinemas.

Summer has traditionally been the busiest season for movie theaters, with major studios scheduling many of their largest releases between May and August. Those high-profile films often generate the largest ticket sales, with theaters typically retaining roughly 40% to 50% of box office revenue while the remainder goes to film distributors.

“The summertime’s definitely an important time for anyone that works in theaters, because that’s when we get the most business,” Rodriguez said.

Despite several successful releases this year, Rodriguez said attendance at RoadHouse Cinemas has been somewhat slower than expected.

“We are hoping more people will come for the experience of the cinema. It hasn’t been as big as we thought, but hopefully with ‘The Odyssey,’ ‘Spider-Man,’ those kind of movies will help a little more,” she said.

Industry analysts share that optimism. Along with “The Odyssey,” upcoming releases including “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” are expected to keep audiences returning to theaters through the remainder of the summer. Strong presales for Nolan’s film, particularly in premium large-format theaters such as IMAX, have fueled expectations of one of the director’s biggest openings to date.

For Tucson moviegoers, the arrival of one of the year’s most anticipated films could provide another reminder that, despite the growth of streaming services, the theatrical experience remains a major draw.