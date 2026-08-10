Block A Sports Bar and Grill in downtown Tucson opens Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Block A Sports Bar and Grill is opening its doors Monday afternoon in downtown Tucson on Congress and 4th Avenue.

The new venue replaces what was formerly HiFi Kitchen and Cocktails. Grant Krueger, owner and operator of Union Hospitality Group, says Block A is more of a pub than club.

RELATED: New “Block A” Sports Bar and Grill replacing HiFi in downtown

"We're excited to bring a sports bar concept to downtown. Surprisingly, we felt that that niche wasn't being filled with the existing bars and restaurants down here," Krueger said.

"If you're going to hang out and watch a game for three hours, it's got to have great eats. It can't just be frozen Cisco chicken nuggets dropped into the deep fryer, right? It's got to be a little more elevated than that."

He says they will serve burgers, fish and chips, poke nachos, Detroit style pizza, and so much more.

Union Hospitality Group is also responsible for Union Public House, Reforma, Proof Artisanal Pizza and Pasta and The Maverick King of Clubs.

He says what's different about Block A is first and foremost the location and second, it features some of the latest LED technology.

"We've got a jumbotron built over the top of the bar. We've got a 24 ft curved LED wall and we've got a 19 ft LED wall outside on what is clearly downtown's best patio," Krueger said.

The outdoor patio comes with additional upgrades as well.

"It's got an amazing view of the Rialto and Hotel Congress. A shot right down Congress Street over there. We've installed the new Mist 360 system. This is the top of the line misting system. We've put 11 new Tucson rolling shutters to help protect it from the setting western sun," Krueger said.

Krueger says he wants this to be the place where people come to watch games and enjoy themselves.

"What better to replace HiFi than a U of A themed sports bar done by local Tucsonans who love Tucson. This restaurant is our love letter to Tucson. We can't wait to contribute downtown to help clean up this corner between Congress and 4th Avenue," Krueger said. "Make it an awesome place to walk, to enjoy, to bar hop, and just have a great time."

The opening added about 75 jobs to the downtown area. Bartender Liv Bensen said she is looking forward to building connections with customers.

"I love talking to people, being face to face, putting a smile on their face and getting to know their back story and stuff like that," Bensen said.

Fellow bartender Savanna Stapleman previously worked downtown and said she is glad to be back.

"I'm excited to see all the new faces. All the old faces, all my regulars," Stapleman said.

Block A officially opens Monday August 10 at 3 p.m.

"We're looking to do 3 p.m. to midnight on the early weekdays. On the weekends, we've got a great brunch program we're going to launch in just a few weeks. We'll be open for college football. The NFL (Sunday) Ticket all the way to late night. We'll be here till 2 o'clock in the morning, kitchen till midnight. It should be a fun concept," Krueger said.

You can find more info and hours of business on Block A's website.

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