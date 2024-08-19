Big Brothers Big Sisters fall clothing drive in full swing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big brothers Big sisters of southern Arizona is no more as a mentorship program.

But they also find a lot of their nonprofits programs through donations.

“We sell clothing to a local savers store here, the benefit for our donors is that we're picking those clothes that clothing up,” says Marie Logan, CEO of BBBS of Southern Arizona.

The nonprofit take slightly warm clothing donated by the public and sells it back for low price.

“Any proceeds that we make from the donated clothing goes straight to our programs here to help kids in our program, get mentors,” says Logan.

The current fall clothing drive runs through the end of August.

And they ask for lightly worn clothing without holes or stains.

You can head to a donation site or schedule a pick up and BBBS will come to you.

For more information on how to donate had to their website.