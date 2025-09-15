Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Beloved Tucson restaurant The Little One to close after 40 years

After 40 years, The Little One is closing its doors, but the owner says big plans are on the horizon.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After four decades in downtown Tucson, The Little One is closing its doors.

The restaurant, located at Stone and Alameda, was first opened in 1985 by the father and sister of current owner Marcela Davila-Barley. Known as much for its family atmosphere as its food, Davila-Barley said the decision to close wasn’t easy.

“People come here for more than just a meal,” she said. “Sometimes they just walk in and say, ‘I need a hug.’”

Davila-Barley said downtown has changed, making it harder to keep the business running. She plans to begin a new venture as a personal homemaking consultant, offering guidance on cooking, setting up kitchens, and creating a warm home environment.

The Little One will officially close Friday. Until then, it’s cash only for customers who want a final meal and a chance to say goodbye.

