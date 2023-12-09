Behind-the-Scenes: 74th annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights shines bright, fundraises for food bank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One the eve of the 74th annual Winterhaven Festival of Lights, neighbors are putting their finishing touches on Christmas decorations.

For the last 20 plus years, this event has supported the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

“It's what makes this piece so amazing and so special," shared Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO Malea Chavez. "And during the holiday season, we also see people come out and just be so incredibly generous with their time and with their resources."

Organizers will setup donation stations throughout the neighborhood, collecting cash and food.

"It just shows you what a wonderful, amazing community we have here in Tucson, the surrounding areas and in southern Arizona in general," added Chavez.

The event kicks off this Saturday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m., and will run every day through Christmas Day.