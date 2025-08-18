Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bee attack results in two people taken to the hospital

Megan Meier
UPDATE (2:30 p.m.):

Tucson Fire Department said via social media that crews responded to calls of an allergic reaction around 11:42 a.m. When they arrived on-scene, they said they found bees swarming a mobile home in the area. The two people in the home were being actively stung.

Crews sprayed foam on the bees and were able to get the two people out of the home. The victims were then taken to the hospital.

An exterminator, TFD said, responded to the scene to neutralize the bees. A firefighter was also stung a few times, but is doing fine.

The Tucson Fire Department said crews responded to a bee attack near Speedway and Grant. They said two people were taken to a hospital.

This is a developing story and we have requested more information from TFD about the situation.

