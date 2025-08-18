Bee attack results in two people taken to the hospital

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.):

Tucson Fire Department said via social media that crews responded to calls of an allergic reaction around 11:42 a.m. When they arrived on-scene, they said they found bees swarming a mobile home in the area. The two people in the home were being actively stung.

Crews sprayed foam on the bees and were able to get the two people out of the home. The victims were then taken to the hospital.

An exterminator, TFD said, responded to the scene to neutralize the bees. A firefighter was also stung a few times, but is doing fine.

