Back-to-school pilates and strength fundraiser supports Sunnyside Foundation students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A back-to-school pilates and strength fundraiser benefitting the Sunnyside Foundation is taking place Friday evening, hosted in partnership between Studio Fuerza and Upleveled Wellness.

Studio Fuerza owner Daniela Vizcarra says hosting community-focused events has been a priority since opening her business.

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"My business is very community forward. I want to be part of the community. I want to contribute. I want to support, and one of the very first events that I wanted to host was with the Sunnyside Foundation," Vizcarra said.

There will be a 25-minute pilates session led by Studio Fuerza and a 25-minute strength training session led by Upleveled Wellness, plus a live DJ, aguas frescas, a social hour and a night market featuring local vendors.

Vizcarra encourages attendees of all fitness levels to participate.

"If you've never done strength training. If you've never done fitness, Pilates, let's do it together, but for a great cause. And we also have a really fun venue."

The event will be held at the University of Arizona's Arizona Sands Club at Casino del Sol Stadium, located at 565 N. Cherry Ave., Floor 5, on the Dunlap Terrace.

Click here for a video made by the Sunnyside Foundation on how to get to the event.

Tickets are $35 per person, with 100% of ticket sales benefitting the Sunnyside Foundation's back-to-school efforts and supporting students across the district.

Liz Soltero, CEO of the Sunnyside Foundation, says the proceeds will go directly to student health and nutrition needs.

"We can use these proceeds to support 21 health offices in our schools. And we can provide them with water and snacks to help our students, those with chronic illnesses, those that just need some nutritional support that helps our nurses respond quickly," said Soltero.

Check-in begins at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 10, with classes running from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

"People are welcome to bring their own mats. We will have mats on site. We will also provide weights for the weight lifting portion, but all you need to do is bring your own water," Vizcarra said.

Vizcarra says free parking is available at Cherry Garage. Click here for tickets.