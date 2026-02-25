6‑foot giraffe calf born at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Reid Park Zoo announced that Penelope (“Penny”), one of its adult female reticulated giraffes, gave birth to a healthy male calf. At birth he tipped the scales at 180 pounds.

“The new calf was born at 4:10 p.m. on Monday, was standing a little over an hour after his birth and nursing shortly after that. That is exactly where we wanted him to be,” said Adam Ramsey, Director of Animal Care.

Penny and Jasiri, the zoo’s male giraffe and father of the yet-unnamed calf, are part of the Giraffe Species Survival Plan (SSP). This is the couple’s second offspring; their first foal, Moyo, moved to another zoo in 2025 as part of conservation recommendations to keep the population healthy. Keepers note the new calf’s coat borrows traits from both parents: a Jasiri‑like marking pattern with lighter centers reminiscent of Penny.

Also in the "tower" (a group of reticulated giraffes) are adult female Msituni and other residents of Reid Park’s reticulated giraffe group. As participants in the SSP and supporters of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and AZA’s Giraffe SAFE program, the zoo says every birth helps efforts to protect these endangered animals — in Tucson and in the wild (including fieldwork in Uganda).

Visitors can expect updates and photos on the zoo’s social media as the little giant grows into his long legs — and very long neck.