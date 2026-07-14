Attention shoppers: Gibson's open for downtown grocery, food-on-the-go needs (and more)

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After more than a year without a full-service neighborhood grocery option, downtown Tucson residents once again have a place to buy everyday essentials as Gibson’s has reopened with a new concept that combines a market, food hall, coffee shop and bar under one roof.

The business, located in the heart of downtown, closed as Johnny Gibson's in late 2024 for an extensive remodel after new ownership announced plans to transform the longtime market into a multiuse gathering space while retaining its neighborhood grocery roots.

Owner Nick Wayne Eggman said customers will immediately notice an emphasis on local businesses and a wider range of offerings.

“Walking in, you’re gonna notice a lot of local,” Eggman said. “We have four amazing food vendors, we have our own coffee bar and we’re gonna be adding a lot of products to our shelves.”

The reopening comes as downtown Tucson continues to add new housing, with thousands of apartment units built or planned in recent years. While the neighborhood has seen significant residential growth, many residents have said access to groceries within walking distance has lagged behind.

For more than a year, downtown resident Trinity Holbrook said she had to travel to a midtown grocery store to shop for essentials.

“Ugh, Fry’s, which was a very hot and long walk!” Holbrook said.

Now that Gibson’s has reopened, Holbrook said everyday errands have become much easier. Including taking her son to the Children's Museum across from Armory Park.

“So much better honestly,” she said. “It’s within walking distance of my house too, and I don’t have a car so being able to take the light rail down here is super convenient for me.”

Manager Brett Mansur said the goal is to create a destination that serves both neighborhood residents looking for necessities and people visiting downtown for work, entertainment or nightlife.

“It’s nice for the community to have options, right?” Mansur said. “If someone’s coming really down quick to grab some orange juice, maybe some eggs for the morning, and suddenly they see that we have a little coffee bar, and they want their coffee on the go? Now they got their coffee too.”

The renovated space currently features four food vendors, a grocery section, coffee bar and full-service bar, with additional retail offerings expected to be added in the coming weeks.

Mansur said the concept is still taking shape as customer feedback helps guide future additions.

“It’s a concept right now,” he said. “And we’re evolving and growing. Over the last few days, we’ve already tripled the ideas of what we want to be doing.”

According to Gibson’s management, the convenience store portion of the market is expected to be fully operational by the end of next week. The business plans to celebrate the completion of the project with a grand opening on Aug. 15.