Arizona Water Summit tackles state's future as Colorado River cuts loom large

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona is growing—but does the state have enough water to keep up?

That question took center stage Friday at the Arizona Water Summit, held at the University of Arizona and hosted by the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, where leaders discussed how to protect the state's water supply while planning for its future.

From new homes and businesses to farms and growing industries, Arizona's water supply plays a major role in how the state can continue to grow.

Sen. Ruben Gallego said he believes part of the solution is investing in aging water infrastructure, especially in smaller and rural communities.

"What we do need is a massive federal investment so our smaller towns and counties can actually upgrade their water systems. They could cover up some of these canals, to put sleeves on the canals so there's not as much water waste," Gallego said.

Uncertainty remains over one of Arizona's major water sources—the Colorado River. Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke said cuts to Colorado River supplies are part of the state's reality.

"What we're facing right now on the Colorado River, we will have mandatory cuts of 760,000-acre feet a year," said Buschatzke.

But Buschatzke said that doesn't mean Arizonans should expect to suddenly lose water at home.

"There's not a point in the next few years where they should be concerned about the taps in their homes going dry. Not at all."

Some Arizona water providers are already preparing for cuts. Buschatzke said certain Central Arizona Project users are facing about a 14% reduction in water deliveries.

"In 2027, the Arizona Water Banking Authority that has water stored under the ground for this eventuality has passed a policy to backfill those water orders for those people being cut at 100%," said Buschatzke. "We haven't decided yet, because I'm the chair of the Water Banking Authority when I say we haven't decided yet what we're going to do for 2028. We have to balance how much we're going to backfill the cuts with the fact that the water bank credits are largely finite, and we need to be able to reserve some of those for the future, and that's kind of where the debate will go for a decision by the water bank in 2028 and beyond."

The conversation also focused on how Arizona uses the water it already has. Gallego pointed to water-intensive crops like almonds and alfalfa, saying the state may need to consider what it prioritizes as water supplies become more limited.

Buschatzke added the state has water resources and safeguards in place, while cities, agriculture and industry have also worked to reduce their water use. Arizona is also considering future options including reclaimed water and desalination.

U.S. Rep. Adelita Grijalva said the conversation will require looking at all of Arizona's water resources—not just the Colorado River.

"Water is life, and if we cannot protect our water source, and not only is it just CAP [Central Arizona Project], we have to have safeguards and systems to protect our potable water, protect our groundwater, reutilize wastewater. I mean, those are all things that have to be part of this conversation, because every drop of water has to be used more than once, especially here in the desert," said Grijalva.

State leaders said Arizonans shouldn't be worried about their taps running dry in the next few years, but agreed planning and investment now will be key to securing Arizona's water for the future.

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