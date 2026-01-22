Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs outlines priorities for the year ahead during State Report

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs traveled to Tucson to share her administration's progress and outline priorities for the year ahead, focusing on economic stability, water conservation, and housing affordability.

Speaking with the Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber at the Tucson Convention Center to political figures from across Arizona, Hobbs reflected on what she called "the Arizona Promise" — a commitment to make the state a place of security, opportunity, and freedom.

"Last year, I made a promise to Arizonans, the Arizona Promise," Hobbs said. "It represented the compact our state has always made to its citizens, that we would be a bastion of security, opportunity, and freedom."

The governor highlighted economic achievements from the past year, saying her administration created tens of thousands of jobs while reducing costs for families.

"In the last year, we created 10s of thousands of jobs and increased take home pay and lowered the cost of child care, prescription drugs, and housing to support working families and businesses," Hobbs said.

Affordability remains her top priority, and Hobbs called on the state legislature to act quickly on middle-class tax cuts.

"Affordability is my top priority, and I'm encouraged that it's this legislature's as well," Hobbs said. "And now is the time to back up that talk. I've asked the legislature to put the middle class tax cuts package on my desk immediately."

The governor also expressed frustration with federal leadership, saying Arizona would chart its own course.

"Here in Arizona, we're going to do things our way, and we're going to do them better, because Washington has failed us," Hobbs said.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero attended the event and emphasized the city's priorities for state government support.

"And there's a long list of priorities that we have for state government," Romero said. "We want to make sure that they are filling the holes and investing in the holes and the gaps in services."

Here are just a few of Governor Hobbs' plans for the state this year:

Economic Stability:

-Arizona Capacity and Energy Initiative

-Plans to push a $200 million tax cut for the middle class this year • "Money that will help them put food on the table, care for their children, and pay their utility bills," Hobbs said

Affordable Housing:

-Funding to speed up new affordable housing units

Public Education:

-Delivering 10 million school meals during food assistance program cuts

Water Conservation/Data Centers:

-Introducing legislation to remove tax exemptions on data centers • Ongoing negotiations with Upper Basin states over Colorado River

As Hobbs continues her term, she emphasized her commitment to supporting working families across the state.

"As our state continues to build a strong economic future, I will never forget about my fellow Arizonans who are fighting every day to build a better life for themselves and for their families," Hobbs said.