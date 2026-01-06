Arizona dirt bike street rules: Legal requirements explained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dirt bikes are becoming common on city streets and while some may assume it's illegal, state law actually permits certain off-road vehicles to operate on roads under specific conditions.

Arizona allows off-road vehicles to be registered for limited street-use, but only if they meet strict safety requirements, according to Mark Kingsley, owner of Musselman Honda.

"The bike has to have a headlight, tail light, brake light, license plate light, as well as a place to mount the license plate so that it can be seen. Also, you have to have a horn and a left-hand mirror," Kingsley said.

Limited street-use registration allows riders to legally share lanes with cars, primarily to travel between off-road areas that don't require licensing.

"Most dirt bikers who have limited street-use on their vehicle, is because they want to be able to get from one road to another road, to get to one that does not require licensing," Kingsley said.

However, not all dirt bikes operating on streets are properly equipped or registered.

"If you don't have it regulated and a cop pulls you over, he's going to cite you for everything that you don't have," Kingsley said.

Safety becomes a major concern when dirt bikes share roads with cars. Dirt bikes can operate differently than regular motorcycles, especially on pavement, due to their tire design and construction.

"With dirt bikes, it can be a little bit more dangerous because if it is set up more for the dirt, it's got knobby type tires on them and the knobby tires don't get quite the same traction as what a true street tire would," Kingsley said.

The difference in tire traction makes speed and visibility crucial factors when riding alongside cars.

"And definitely at high speeds, they wouldn't be as balanced as you're going to have on a regular street motorcycle, so at the higher speeds, but as far as lower speeds and whatnot, it's no different than riding any other motorcycle," Kingsley said.

Arizona law imposes penalties for non-compliance, including fines, vehicle impoundment and license suspension for riders who don't meet the required safety standards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.