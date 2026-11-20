TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of cyclists will take over Tucson's streets Saturday for the 43rd annual El Tour de Tucson, bringing road closures and traffic delays across the region while providing an opportunity for businesses along the route to welcome visitors.

For businesses near the starting and finishing areas, the event can mean an influx of people, but also some uncertainty about how road restrictions will affect customers.

At El Minuto Cafe, owner Teresa Shaar has watched the event grow over the years. The family-owned restaurant has been part of Tucson since 1936, when her grandfather first opened its doors.

"My grandfather started in 1936… I've been here my whole life," Shaar said.

The restaurant, located on South Main Avenue near the Tucson Convention Center, will once again be situated near the heart of the event. Its parking lot will also be used to accommodate adaptive athletes participating in El Tour.

Shaar said the arrangement has worked well in previous years, providing a more convenient location for those athletes than the Tucson Convention Center parking lot.

"We've done it a few years now and it's worked out perfect," she said. "Because they used to use the lot at the TCC. But that doesn't work very well for them."

While the event brings additional people into the surrounding neighborhood, Shaar said she is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the potential business impact.

"It gets pretty congested here," she said. "I'm anxious to see what it'll be like this Saturday."

Organizers say accommodating businesses and limiting disruptions are important parts of planning the 102-mile event.

TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour's executive director, said organizers work with businesses along the course and try to keep as many roads accessible as possible.

"Most of the roads there's just delays," Juskiewicz said. "Where we'll cone off one lane out of three lanes. And so most of the roads are open."

He estimated that roughly 10 miles of the 102-mile course will be completely closed to traffic.

The City of Tucson's Department of Transportation and Mobility confirmed that a little more than 10 miles of city streets will be closed, with some downtown roads remaining inaccessible for extended periods.

Rachel Hutchinson, a public information officer with the department, encouraged motorists to plan ahead and remain alert for cyclists and other event participants.

"We're just asking the traveling public just to make sure to give yourself extra time during the event and watch out for event participants," Hutchinson said.

The 102-mile ride begins at 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, with additional 62-mile and 32-mile rides starting later in the morning. The event also includes a 5K run and shorter recreational rides. All routes are scheduled to close at 4:30 p.m.

Despite the potential congestion, Shaar said El Minuto Cafe will remain open Saturday, and she plans to be there to take in the festivities.

"I am looking forward to it and I've got my camera ready to take pictures," she said.

Motorists can find the complete list of road closures, expected delays and route maps through the City of Tucson and El Tour de Tucson websites.