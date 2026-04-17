And action!: Arizona International Film Festival takes over The Screening Room for 34th edition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As spring brings warmer temperatures and a full calendar of events to Southern Arizona, a long-standing tradition is once again taking center stage downtown: the Arizona International Film Festival.

Now in its 34th year, the festival — held at The Screening Room — continues to showcase independent films from around the world while highlighting Tucson’s growing presence in the film industry. Organizers say the event, which runs April 17 through 26, remains a cornerstone for filmmakers and audiences alike.

“The Arizona International Film Festival is the oldest and longest running film festival in the state of Arizona,” said Mia Schnaible, the festival’s director of marketing.

Founded in 1990, the festival has built a reputation for spotlighting independent and international films that might not otherwise reach mainstream audiences. In addition to screenings, it provides networking opportunities, panel discussions and a platform for emerging filmmakers.

Schnaible said the festival also helps demystify the filmmaking process for newcomers.

“People are like, ‘Oh I need all of this equipment, I need the sound equipment, I need this and that,’” she said. “You do need good sound, but iPhone films have made Sundance.”

Alongside international entries, locally produced films are also featured — a point of pride for Tucson’s creative community. Among them is “Over Again,” written and directed by University of Arizona graduate Jeff Brack.

“This is a Tucson made film,” Brack said. “We shot all around downtown and this area, Century Room and on the streets.”

For Brack, premiering his work at the festival carries personal significance.

“It’s a really interesting full circle moment because when I graduated, my capstone film, Willow Creek, screened at the film festival,” he said.

Tucson has increasingly attracted filmmakers in recent years, thanks in part to its distinct desert landscapes, historic architecture and supportive arts community. Industry advocates also point to Arizona’s film tax incentives, reintroduced in 2022, as a driver of renewed production activity statewide.

Schnaible, who has worked with the festival since 2003, said visiting filmmakers often leave inspired by the city.

“When the filmmakers come here? They fall in love with Tucson, they fall in love with the vibe,” she said. “And have written films to come back and film them here.”

With a mix of global storytelling and local talent, organizers say the festival continues to put Tucson in the spotlight — proving that for at least one weekend, the Old Pueblo can rival Hollywood as a destination for cinema.