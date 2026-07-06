American Antique Mall closing after 33 years as Tucson's Grant Road widening project moves forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One of Tucson's largest antique stores is preparing to close its doors after more than three decades in business, displaced by the city's Grant Road widening project.

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Tucson's American Antique Mall closing after 33 years

American Antique Mall, located along Grant Road in midtown Tucson, has been a fixture in the community since 1993. Owner Dwight Schannep now has until next July to clear out 33 years of collection, inventory, and memories from the 7,500-square-foot space.

"Being here seven days a week is not going to be missed at all, so we're looking forward to transitioning to a more easy lifestyle," Schannep said.

Marc Monroy

The shop has seen more than 800 vendors come and go over the years, selling everything from antiques and Native American items to old jewelry and turquoise.

Schannep said the timeline works in his favor when it comes to winding down operations.

"Which is great because it's going to give us the winter season to liquidate our inventory," Schannep said.

American Antique Mall

He is planning a liquidation sale later this year, likely in October, timed to coincide with the return of Tucson's snowbird population. After closing, Schannep says he is likely to downsize to a building around 2,500 square feet, though he is still working out how to fit his remaining inventory into the smaller space.

"We're looking forward to it but in a way we're sad to see this part of our life end since it's been half of my life that we've been here," Schannep said.

For longtime customers, the closure marks the end of an era.

"A lot of our customers are sad, they hate to see an institution leaving; 33 years in business in Tucson is quite an amazing feat," Schannep said.

Marc Monroy

Still, Schannep is focused on what comes next.

"In a way it might be a blessing to us to downsize and move into the next phase of our life," Schannep said.

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