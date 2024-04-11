Allergy season is here! What you can do to keep your symptoms down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Allergy season hits like a truck every year.

As we are getting into the early days of spring, allergists across Tucson will see their business pick up.

Dr. Nora Odisho is an allergist and immunologist at Banner North.

She says that while business hasn't picked up this year just yet, they are starting to see a shift.

"I feel like our cold and flu season was pretty rough the beginning part of this year, but we are now starting definitely to creep into our allergy season," said Odisho.

Odisho says that for those with mild symptoms, it’s best to get ahead.

“The key part in treating allergies is prevention. So what we always recommend to people, especially if they know their allergens, to anticipate that and to start medications before the season,” said Odisho.

Other preventative measures Odisho recommends are changing clothes and taking a shower when you get home to wash off the pollen. Avoiding activities outside on a windy or high pollen day.

But in some cases, those steps may not be enough.

“If you find yourself not sleeping at night, you know, unable to perform your work. these are definitely reasons to come and see an allergist,” said Odisho.

That’s where allergy shots come in.

Odisho says after visiting an allergist, they will come up with a treatment plan that usually starts with prescription medication.

But allergy shots are also on the table.

“It's something that we definitely offer and is very effective. But a three to five year commitment,” said Odisho.

The wait to get in to see an allergist can be long, so if you want to get ahead of seasonal allergies, making an appointment sooner rather than later will be a better option.

A link to Banner North's allergists can be found here.