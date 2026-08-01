All dogs go to heaven: After founder's death, Fedwell Farms seeks homes for rescued senior dogs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Cochise County dog rescue known for giving large, older dogs a second chance is asking the public to help find permanent homes for its remaining animals following the death of its founder.

Fedwell Farms, located on 40 acres west of Dragoon, was established about 15 years ago by animal advocate Carrie Wright. The nonprofit rescue focused on dogs that often face the longest odds of adoption — mature, large-breed animals that had been placed on euthanasia lists at municipal shelters.

"Fedwell Farm actually was started about 15 years ago by Kerry," said Kelly Chilvers, who is now overseeing the rescue following Wright's death in May.

According to Chilvers, every dog currently at the rescue shares a similar story.

"All of these dogs have come to Fedwell after being pulled from municipal shelters, but they were all on the euthanasia list," Chilvers said.

Fedwell Farms has specialized in rehabilitating and caring for dogs that might otherwise have been euthanized because of age, size or limited shelter space. Animal welfare organizations nationwide have long noted that senior dogs and large breeds generally spend more time waiting for adoption than younger or smaller animals.

Now, Chilvers and a team of volunteers hope to honor Wright's legacy by finding permanent homes for each of the rescue's remaining dogs.

"For all of us, to a one, we love these dogs, and we just want them to have a forever home," Chilvers said.

Volunteer Gail Delio said prospective adopters should not overlook older dogs, which often come with advantages for families willing to give them a chance.

"They're house broken," Delio said. "They're the biggest cuddle bugs on the face of the earth. But at the same time, people have to know what type of dogs they're getting."

Animal welfare experts frequently encourage potential adopters to consider a dog's temperament, activity level and medical needs rather than focusing solely on age. Senior dogs can already be trained, settled into household routines and may require less exercise than younger animals, making them a good fit for some adopters.

Fedwell Farms works to match each dog with a compatible family and encourages interested adopters to learn about each animal before making a commitment.

Among the dogs currently seeking homes are Oso and Barnaby. More information about available dogs, the adoption process and ways to support the rescue can be found on Fedwell Farms' website.