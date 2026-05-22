"Age not a factor": 70-year-old PCC Grad

A Pima Community College graduate is proving age is nothing but a number!

Christine Magnan joining the class of 2026 at 70-years- old.

“If you want to go back to school, go back to school! If education is your superpower, embrace it,” Magnan enthusiastically said.

She said she’s not just educating herself; she’s also been able to mentor honors students while attending PCC.

Magnan wanted more education to support her volunteer work as a peer support specialist.

She is proud to say she has gotten the knowledge she needs to continue helping people at the Veteran Treatment Court and the VA Homeless Clinic.

“Age doesn’t play a factor.It may take me a little longer to learn.I may have to be a little more focused, but no age isn’t a facto,” said Magnan.

She earned a certificate in social services.

Magnan said if money is keeping you from going back to school, look into scholarships.