A 'Tour' de force: Tucsonans take home first in premier men's, women's El Tour de Tucson races

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Over 11,000 cyclists from around the globe pedaled through Tucson roads Saturday for the 42nd Annual El Tour de Tucson, in what has become one of the region’s hallmark fitness and community events.

The day began early, with riders braving cooler-than-normal temperatures as they launched into various race categories, including the grueling 102-mile “Century” route. “Been training all year for this race. It’s you against you all the time, you know?” said José García, a second-time El Tour participant.

Cyclists also competed in 62- and 32-mile races, a 5K run, and a 3-mile fun ride. For some, the appeal was simple. “I like feeling, I know this is gonna sound kinda cheesy, but I like feeling the wind on my face. It’s refreshing!” said Genesis Macias, reflecting on her experience in the fun ride.

But for many, the pinnacle of the day was the Century race — the premier category that draws both devoted amateurs and elite cyclists. “That’s just the more exciting one … that’s the one with all the excitement, all the fun happens there,” said Ryan Primeau, a four-time El Tour rider.

At the finish line at the Tucson Convention Center, it was Tucson’s own Stephen Schaefer who crossed first in the men’s Century race, winning in a time of 3 hours, 39 minutes and 42 seconds. “It means everything, it feels like a fairy tale come true! I visualized this, I wanted it so badly,” Schaefer said after his victory.

In the women’s Century race, Marjorie Rinaldo — also from Tucson — claimed the title in 3:53:02, making it her second El Tour win. “Everyone can race it, so that’s kind of cool. Some of my coworkers were like ‘maybe I’ll do the 32 miler.’ And they can do it, so that’s really nice,” Rinaldo said, highlighting the event’s wide appeal.

The race, organized by Perimeter Bicycling, raises money for charitable causes and has raised nearly $130 million since its inception. The route took riders through downtown Tucson and surrounding communities, including Vail, Corona de Tucson, Green Valley and Sahuarita.

While the rain stayed away, the winds weren’t so kind: gusts reportedly reached as high as 35 mph, making the ride challenging even for seasoned racers. Still, the day was a celebration of endurance, community and cycling — a testament to why El Tour de Tucson remains a cornerstone of the local sports calendar.