A permanent solution: Rincon/University High School modular units to be replaced by new building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A $10 million bond project approved by Tucson Unified School District this week will replace aging portable classrooms at Rincon/University High School with a permanent building designed to modernize learning spaces and ease long-standing infrastructure concerns.

The project is part of a larger bond package overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2023. On Tuesday, the TUSD Governing Board signed off on plans for the new facility, which will replace eight modular units that have served as classrooms for years but have deteriorated with age.

“The portables really needed to be replaced and revamped,” said Dr. Charlotte Carter, TUSD’s bond program manager. “They had a lot of wear and tear as you would say over the years. And so we want to make sure that it adheres to our safety standards.”

Students say the portables fall short of modern classroom needs. Junior Kaliyah Horton described them as uncomfortable and outdated.

“It usually either too cold or too hot in there,” Horton said. She added that the lack of basic amenities often complicates learning. “In the classes there’s like no charger spots to charge your phones or something, and there’s only like 10 to 12 desks in the class.”

The portables — some of which date back decades — were originally intended as temporary placements. District officials have said publicly that replacing them has been a long-term priority, especially as enrollment and program needs at the dual-campus high school continue to grow.

The new permanent building will include eight full-size classrooms, administrative offices and a larger, updated band room. Carter said the band facility in particular has been due for improvement. “Definitely an upgrade,” she said. “My understanding is that the current band room is very old and it’s not state of the art.”

While current upperclassmen won’t get to learn in the new building, excitement is already spreading across the campus. “I actually am sad because I still do have classes there, so it’s a bummer for me,” Horton said. “But the other people, good for you!”

TUSD estimates construction will be completed in time for the 2027–'28 school year, giving future students access to the upgraded facilities.