A Fresh Start: Second Chance Tucson job fair connects formerly incarcerated people with employers, resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Second Chance Tucson is giving formerly incarcerated community members new opportunities through a job fair connecting them with nearly 40 employers, resources, and a path to a fresh start.

The job fair helps people re-entering the workforce by connecting them with employers in city government, construction, banking and more.

For William Spann, it is a second chance after a tough job search.

"I feel like people like me don't really get too many second chances," Spann said.

Spann says finding work with a record has not been easy.

"Because of my background, it made it a lot harder. I've gotten job offers, and because of my background, I wasn't able to get those chances," Spann said.

But he says the Second Chance program is giving him hope.

"It's a judgment-free zone. They're just looking for people that want to work and give themselves a second chance," Spann said.

Second Chance Tucson has been hosting the job fair since 2014, helping people leaving incarceration find work and resources.

The program has already changed the life of Riggin Scott.

"Honestly, it meant the world to me. Upon release, you get a lot of judgment and stereotypes that come with that," Scott said.

Scott connected with Second Chance while incarcerated. The program connected him with employers and resources, and he now works with Second Chance and the City of Tucson.

"They offer a wide variety of opportunities, whether you want construction, counseling, school, or helping people in reentry. They can help you out here," Scott said.

With unemployment staying steady around 4% as recently as July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, advocates say people with a record often face even bigger challenges finding stable work.

That is why Second Chance also connects people with housing, healthcare, and community support.

"When people come out of prison after years of being institutionalized, they feel disconnected from community. Events like this help build trust both ways so people can succeed and prosper," Executive Director Charles Pyle said.