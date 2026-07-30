A Better Community hosts 4th annual Back to School Bash to support students and families

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of Tucson students and families gathered at A Better Community's 4th annual Back to School Bash Wednesday evening to pick up free school supplies, backpacks, haircuts, shoes, laptops and more ahead of the new school year.

Dozens of community organizers donated the supplies and connected families with additional resources, including food boxes and mental health services.

For the Lewis family, the event made a meaningful difference.

"We might be struggling sometimes...and this helps, because at least my kids have backpacks and supplies, so they're not going to school having nothing," the Louis family said.

Adriana and Desmond Louis brought their children to the event. Adriana Louis said the community turnout was something special.

"It's beautiful that we can all come out and get support, all these different shades, different races, it's beautiful," Adriana Louis said.

For 9th grader Kadena Broughton, the support went beyond just getting a backpack.

"It's been a rough summer for me. With inflation, it's gotten a little expensive to get some school supplies." Broughton said. "So I'm glad that I came here to get a backpack because I wasn't able to get a backpack like this before. I hadn't gotten the books and supplies yet, so now I don't have to," Broughton said.

Broughton was just one of the students grateful for the Back to School Bash.

It's really nice for all of these people to come here and help all these kids," 4th grader Melani Uchimura said.

"I'm glad that there's something like this for the entire community, so that everyone is being helped out." 9th grader Zora said.

Trehon Coleman, executive director of A Better Community, said the event is about more than supplies, it's about showing families they are not alone.

"We just want to be able to show the community that you don't have to necessarily know everything, but that you know somebody that loves you out here," Coleman said.