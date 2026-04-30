70-year-old bicyclist killed in midtown collision, Tucson police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 70-year-old man died after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of North Stone Avenue, south of Ft. Lowell Rd., on April 27, the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers responded at about 4:11 p.m. for reports of a collision involving a bicycle and a white 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe. Tucson Fire Department personnel evaluated those involved; the bicyclist, identified by police as Michael Ruzicka, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Neither occupant of the Tahoe was injured.

Detectives from the TPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene. According to the department, investigators have conducted witness interviews and are reviewing roadway and video evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Public Information Office at (520) 791-4852.