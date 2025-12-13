49 people become U.S. citizens in Tucson naturalization ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dozens of people from around the world reached a major milestone this morning, joining the nearly eight million people who have become U.S. citizens over the last 10 years.

I was downtown at the courthouse to witness the journeys some people took to become Americans.

For the men and women who took the oath today, this wasn't just a ceremony, it was a finish line and a starting point. 49 people walked out of the courthouse as U.S. citizens, ready to serve, ready to vote and ready to start their lives in Southern Arizona.

One by one, immigrants from around the world raised their right hand to take the oath of allegiance. The courtroom was filled with emotions from people becoming U.S. citizens and their loved ones.

"It was a really emotional experience today. It's really nice hearing everyone's story because we've all had an immigrant story to tell," Az del Pino said.

He and his wife AJ moved to Tucson from Australia in 2018 after Az was recruited as a registered nurse into Saint Mary's Hospital. He now owns a mental health clinic, Peacock Mental Health, on the Eastside.

"He's made such a difference in the Tucson community, which is why it's special to see him become a citizen. So, he's an American, and he's here serving the Tucson community," AJ Del Pino said.

Becoming a U.S. citizen comes with privileges like voting and jury duty.

"I signed up to vote straight away today. Where I come from, it's mandatory. So, I was just used to it. So, not having that when I moved here, it was really challenging to sit back and take a backseat and watch everything unfold," Az Del Pino said.

Also in the courtroom was Martha Lentz, who moved to the U.S. from Mexico when she was eight. Now, at 39 years old, she finally took the steps to become naturalized.

"I decided it was time to do it, so I sent my application back in July," Lentz said.

On average, the path to citizenship takes about seven and a half years because you have to be a lawful permanent resident for at least 5 years.

"My kids are older now. They're accomplishing things on their own. So, I figure it's time for me to work on myself and do something to make them proud. Make my parents proud since I'm here because of them," Lentz said.

There are 128 civics questions that immigrants must study in order to pass the test. Lentz says she studied during all of her free time and passed her test in November.

"It is possible; study, study, study and keep that positive attitude," Lentz said.

Both Del Pino and Lentz tell me the feeling of becoming a U.S. citizen is indescribable and they are excited for this new chapter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.