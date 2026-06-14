2026 USA Taekwondo American Open West Qualifiers bring thousands to Tucson Convention Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Convention Center hosted the 2026 USA Taekwondo American Open West Qualifiers, drawing an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people from across the U.S. and the western region of the country.

Competitors at the event are vying for a spot at the national championship in North Carolina, with every match serving as an opportunity to advance.

Families traveled from across the country to cheer on their athletes. Rose Kennemer and Angie Berruecos made the trip from Bakersfield, California, to support their children competing on the national stage.

Rose Kennemer

"It's very nerve wrecking since our kids are on the mat but we're also very proud of them," Kennemer said.

"When they come out here and we see how well they do, even if it doesn't go their way we're just so proud of them," Berruecos said.

The large turnout also proved to be a boost for vendors inside the convention center. Francisco Villa, who owns a business selling lemonade and travels from arena to arena, said the extra foot traffic makes a significant difference, especially during slower months.

"It brings extra money to keep us alive during the summer," Villa said.

Marc Monroy

"It's really good to have these events come through the summer because summers are dead," Villa said.

Villa said he typically earns around $1,500 to $2,000 over the course of the weekend during events like this one.

Spokesperson Sherman Nelson Jr. praised Tucson as a host city for the event.

Marc Monroy

"We don't get this kind of treatment anywhere so when we bring our membership to an event, we want it to be in a city they can enjoy, in a venue they can enjoy with people that are happy to have us," Nelson said.

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