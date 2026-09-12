1,500 people climb Tucson Convention Center stairs to honor lives lost on 9/11

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 1,500 people turned out Friday morning for the 9/11 Tower Challenge at the Tucson Convention Center—the largest crowd organizers say they can remember.

The challenge puts a number to the sacrifice made 25 years ago: 2,071 steps, the equivalent of 110 floors—the same number first responders climbed inside the World Trade Center.

"I've been involved in the organization as a president for three years, but as a committee member, volunteer, and a participant for the last like 8 years. So, this is the largest crowd that I can remember," said Josh Randall, president of the 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation.

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Randall said the event also marks how much time has passed since the attacks. He was a college student studying criminal justice on September 11, 2001, before beginning a career with the Tucson Police Department.

"It really just kind of solidified that the career that I wanted to choose is public safety," he said.

Today, Randall noted, some of the people taking those steps were not alive when the attacks happened.

"As we get further away from the event, just the fact that we're still here remembering it, this generation now, there's folks being born that were not alive when it happened. So, for them, it's history. It's not something that they live through," Randall said.

For Kate Vesely, director of the Department of Justice Services at Pima County, the memories of that day are still vivid. This was her first time taking on the Tower Challenge.

"It's the 25th anniversary. I remember that day like it was yesterday. It's ingrained in my mind. And so, the 25th anniversary felt like something that we really needed to honor today," Vesely said.

Vesely said she comes from a family with generations of public service, including her father and uncle, both retired police officers, and her grandfather, who served in the Air Force during World War II.

Around her, firefighters and officers made the climb alongside community members, some in full gear.

"They're just really extraordinary and it's inspiring to be here," Vesely said.

25 years later, each step served as a reminder of the lives lost, the sacrifices made and a promise to never forget.

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