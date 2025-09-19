Tucson gym hosts fundraiser for first responders

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Gym of Tucson is teaming up with the 100 Club of Arizona to raise money for first responders. The event, set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, will feature family-friendly activities, including a fire truck from Northwest Fire District for kids to explore.

On top of a taco truck, dunk tank, and patrol cars for kids to see, they will also have a two-minute fitness challenge, one minute of rowing, and one minute of tire flips, designed so anyone can take part.

“The 100 Club is an organization that will provide financial assistance to first responders,” said owner Rosemary Lopez. “They provide education and support for anything our first responders need.”

Lopez said supporting those who serve is personal. “They’re the ones who protect us. They’re the ones who keep us safe,” she said. “If we have an emergency, they help us, so we should be helping back.”

Anyone is welcome to attend, whether they take part in the challenge or simply show support.