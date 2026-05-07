Tucson City Council takes symbolic stand against proposed ICE facility in Marana

Editor's note: KGUN 9 previously reported the Marana Town Council voted against converting a former state prison into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. It was the Tucson City Council that voted to take a symbolic stand against the facility.

Tucson City leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to take a symbolic stand against the conversion of a former state prison in Marana into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

ICE previously posted a notice of its intent to award a sole-source contract to Management and Training Corporation (MTC) to operate the former state prison in Marana as a detention facility. According to MTC, the notice is not a contract award and no final agreement has been made.

MTC currently operates five ICE detention facilities across the Southwest and purchased the former state prison last year for $15 million.

The plan has drawn protests and concerns from the community since it was first reported in February.

KGUN 9 reached out to ICE for comment but have not heard back.

Earlier coverage: Community members and officials speak out against potential ICE detention facility in Marana

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