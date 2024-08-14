New bodycam footage shows arrest of father after Marana 2-year-old hot car death

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — New body camera footage obtained by KGUN shows the arrest of Christopher Scholtes, the Marana father who was charged with first-degree murder after the death of his two-year-old daughter.

Three officers with the Marana Police Department approached the front door of the house, who were met by Scholtes' wife.

They asked Christopher to come to the front door where they preceeded to tell the Scholtes couple that Christopher would be charged.

"Oh my god," Christopher exclaimed as he dropped to all fours instantly. Officers then proceeded to explain the next steps in the criminal proceedings.

The officers stood him up and placed restraints on Scholtes.

"I'm not resisting," Scholtes said as he was being placed in handcuffs.

"Can he say bye to our kids?" Scholtes' wife asked. Officers denied the request.

The conversation then switched to Scholtes' attendance of his daughter's funeral.

"Can I go to my baby's funeral?" Scholtes asked. Officers said that "would be up to the courts."

He was then brought to be placed inside a squad car as one officer stayed behind to explain more to his wife and mother-in-law.

Scholtes' mother-in-law was verbally supportive of her son-in-law, using many profanities to tell the officers how she feels about her son-in-law being placed into custody.

Scholtes' next hearing in court is scheduled for September 10.