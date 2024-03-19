Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

“This will disrupt my entire life," Pima Vocational High School's future to be decided

Pima County Board of Supervisors will decide whether to revoke the charter of the High School during Tuesday's meeting
Pima Vocational High School's future to be decided
Pima Vocational High School
Posted at 11:20 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 02:31:54-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Vocational High School has been serving students in need since 2000.

But at Tuesday's Pima County's Board of Supervisor's meeting, the doors could be closed for good.

Leaving the school's 30 plus students searching for a new home.

“This will disrupt my entire life," says Amy Larson, a parent of two PVHS students.

According to a recommendation made by the Community and Workforce Development Department, closing the school will save the county $600,000.

But teachers at the school think, this will only hurt the community.

“It is heartbreaking, because we are there every day, because we love them,” says Lasca Lawniczak, a teacher at PVHS.

“I certainly would like to see the school remain because I think it fills a need in this community for those who are underserved,” says Mary Fellows, President of the Governing Board of PVHS.

KGUN9 reached out to the Community and Workforce Development Department for comment, but did not hear back.

——
Blake Phillips is a reporter for KGUN 9. Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Blake grew up in Sierra Vista. During his college tenure at the Missouri School of Journalism, Blake worked for the NBC affiliate KOMU-TV in Columbia. He is excited to return to a place he calls home and give back to the community in which he grew up. Share your story ideas and important issues with Blake by emailing blake.phillips@kgun9.com.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce

Find the stories in your neighborhood