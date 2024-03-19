“This will disrupt my entire life," Pima Vocational High School's future to be decided

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Vocational High School has been serving students in need since 2000.
But at Tuesday's Pima County's Board of Supervisor's meeting, the doors could be closed for good.
Leaving the school's 30 plus students searching for a new home.
“This will disrupt my entire life," says Amy Larson, a parent of two PVHS students.
According to a recommendation made by the Community and Workforce Development Department, closing the school will save the county $600,000.
But teachers at the school think, this will only hurt the community.
“It is heartbreaking, because we are there every day, because we love them,” says Lasca Lawniczak, a teacher at PVHS.
“I certainly would like to see the school remain because I think it fills a need in this community for those who are underserved,” says Mary Fellows, President of the Governing Board of PVHS.
KGUN9 reached out to the Community and Workforce Development Department for comment, but did not hear back.
