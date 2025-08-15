Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project is one step closer to construction

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana is a step closer to starting construction on the Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project.

This comes after the Arizona Department of Transportation has processed the right-of-way permits for the project.

The project is designed to help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, which Town of Marana Public Works Director, Fausto Burruel, explained is needed in the area.

“The need for it is based on the development we’ve seen and the increase in traffic,” he said. “As most people have probably noticed, we starting to see houses pop up on the east side – that’s something we’re well aware of, however, now they’re going vertical, not to the point yet where we have residents in them, but of course that continued development and what we’ve seen on the west side is all part of this.

Project features include:

Dual right-turn lanes for eastbound Tangerine Road onto eastbound I-10

Relocating the signalized ramp on the west side of I-10 to provide more stacking space for vehicles

exclusive left-turn lane for the westbound off-ramp

additional lane in both directions on Tangerine, with abutment lanes, similar to what’s at I-10 and Cortaro.

Town of Marana

These are interim improvements, with plans to eventually reconstruct the entire interchange.

“This is one of our challenging areas and this will help the situation substantially,” Burriel said. “Obviously, it’s not the ultimate fix, but it will definitely help.”

Construction is expected to start in a couple of months. Once it begins, it’s estimated to take about 18 months to complete.

Project updates can be found here.