Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project is one step closer to construction

Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project
KGUN 9
Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana is a step closer to starting construction on the Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project.

This comes after the Arizona Department of Transportation has processed the right-of-way permits for the project.

The project is designed to help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, which Town of Marana Public Works Director, Fausto Burruel, explained is needed in the area.

“The need for it is based on the development we’ve seen and the increase in traffic,” he said. “As most people have probably noticed, we starting to see houses pop up on the east side – that’s something we’re well aware of, however, now they’re going vertical, not to the point yet where we have residents in them, but of course that continued development and what we’ve seen on the west side is all part of this.

Project features include:

  • Dual right-turn lanes for eastbound Tangerine Road onto eastbound I-10
  • Relocating the signalized ramp on the west side of I-10 to provide more stacking space for vehicles
  • exclusive left-turn lane for the westbound off-ramp
  • additional lane in both directions on Tangerine, with abutment lanes, similar to what’s at I-10 and Cortaro.
    Tangerine Traffic Interchange Improvement Project

These are interim improvements, with plans to eventually reconstruct the entire interchange.

“This is one of our challenging areas and this will help the situation substantially,” Burriel said. “Obviously, it’s not the ultimate fix, but it will definitely help.”

Construction is expected to start in a couple of months. Once it begins, it’s estimated to take about 18 months to complete.

Project updates can be found here.

——
Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on InstagramTwitter or Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism