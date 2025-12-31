Sprint to the end of 2025: Marana's Eggnog Jog draws hundreds

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of runners laced up their sneakers for one final race of 2025 at Marana's annual Eggnog Jog on Wednesday morning, with some participants marking major personal milestones as they prepare to enter the new year.

Roughly 460 participants gathered at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park for the festive race, which offered multiple distance options, including a 5K, 10K, half-marathon and fun run for kids.

“Just a great way to wrap up 2025. Start 2026 on a positive note. That’s what we’re here for,” said Marana’s Parks and Recreation Director, Wayne Barnett.

A positive note, this was for runner Larry Narvaez, who participated in the 5k race.

“I see people walking or running around the community, I’m like, ‘wow, I wish I could do that,’” he said.

Narvaez began a health journey a few years ago and lost a lot of weight, but he always had back problems.

“I could barely walk. In January and February, I was walking with a cane and running or even walking was just a wish,” Narvaez said.

He had back surgery at the end of July and started walking little by little. Now, on the final day of the year, he completed his first-ever race.

“It’s an indescribable feeling to kind of describe it better,” he said. “There’s no way to put into words. It’s just a great accomplishment knowing that just a few months ago I could barely walk.”

The Eggnog Jog is part of Marana's Run Marana series, which features five races throughout the year. After crossing the finish line, runners were treated to traditional post-race refreshments, including water and snacks, plus festive eggnog.

Looking ahead to 2026, Narvaez has set his sights on an even bigger goal: completing a half-marathon.

"For somebody who is out there just sitting on a couch, that might be listening to me right now, get up, start with a small walk, it's that consistency, one step at a time," Narvaez said.

The race is held in partnership with Oro Valley, which will host its Hot Cocoa Run on New Year's Day. Participants who complete both races will receive a special finisher's medal.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.