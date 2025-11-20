Wreaths sponsors needed to help honor veterans through Wreaths Across America

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit is working to make sure veterans laid to rest across cemeteries in our neighborhoods, and nationally, are honored next month.

Lori Schaeffler, a location coordinator for Wreaths Across America, has been involved with the organization since 2009. She has watched the participation grow dramatically over the years.

"I got my wreaths by FedEx - six boxes by a FedEx truck that just dropped them off at my front porch," Schaeffler said when talking about the first year she got involved. "Fast forward to last year, we got two tractor-trailer loads and escorted in here by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. It's pretty awesome to watch."

The National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony takes place simultaneously at thousands of cemeteries nationwide on Saturday, Dec. 13.

“All the same exact time, same script, same words being spoken across the nation from Arlington all the way to California," Schaeffler said .

She says the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Marana is still in need of about 1,300 wreaths by the November 28 deadline. She believes the recent government shutdown has impacted the number of wreath sponsorships so far this year.

"That paycheck that they didn't get that they would've bought five wreaths like they normally do – they didn't because they were worried about, 'am I going to buy Thanksgiving or Christmas for my kids?'" Schaeffler said.

She explained how impactful the wreaths can be to the families of veterans.

"It means the world to them because it means we haven't forgotten, because a veteran dies twice – once when they die and once you stop saying their name," Schaeffler said.

Southern Arizona cemeteries participating and in need of wreaths:

Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery At Marana

Marana Mortuary Cemetery

East Lawn Palms Mortuary And Cemetery

Evergreen Cemetery

Holy Hope Cemetery

South Lawn Mortuary And Cemetery

Our Lady Of The Desert Cemetery

Green Valley Mortuary And Cemetery

Arivaca Cemetery

Nogales City Cemetery

Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery

Bisbee Evergreen Cemetery

The ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 13.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.